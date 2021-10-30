Catch of the week: Oct. 29

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 29, 2021

By Submitted

Orlo Willmert caught this walleye on the Mississippi River near Red Wing. Send your fish photos for a chance to be the Catch of the Week to tyler.julson@albertleatribune.com. Information should include the name and address of the angler, as well as the species, length, weight of the fish, the body of water where it was caught and the bait used. - Provided

Orlo Willmert caught this walleye on the Mississippi River near Red Wing.

