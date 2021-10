Corinne Helen Cyr, age 83, of Albert Lea, passed away on October 2, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen Cyr and brother, John Cyr.

Corinne is survived by her son, Rodney (Julie) Lehmann; daughters, Jo Ann (John) Kuball, Vickie (Brian) Thostenson and Darcy Lehmann; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.