Court dispositions: Sept. 21-23, 2021

Sept. 21

Joseph Charles Hovde, 24, 226 Mason Ave., Alden. Count 1: DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement 365 days; credit for time served two days. Supervised probation four years. Fees $680.

Pu Eh Htoo, 31, 504 Edgewood Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – refusal to submit to chemical test. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Local confinement 365 days; credit for time served nine days. Supervised probation four years. Fees $1005.

Jason Dean Kiefer, 40, 133 W William St. Apt 306, Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting. Local confinement 90 days, stay for 90 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $255.

Thalia Rosa, 28, 414 Bel Aire Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $280. Jose Roges Luna Santos, 30, 12521 Portland Ave. Apt 302, Burnsville. Count 1: Driving without valid license. Fees $180.

Jelani Stephanie Ramirez, 30, 700 S Hwy 69 Unit 26, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Count 2: No insurance owner. Fees $480.

Sept. 22

Carlos Alberto Lazaro Heurta, 20, 1202 E 18 St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280

Heriberto Soto Gonazalez, 65, 800 S 4 Ave. Unit 803, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180.

Ler Wah, 20, 1202 St. Joseph Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fifth degree possession of a controlled substance. Local confinement 12 days; credit for time served 12 days. Supervised probation 1 year. Count 2: Carry or possess a pistol without permit. Dismissed. Count 3: Ineligible possession of a firearm. Local confinement 365 days, stay for 353 days for one year: credit for time served 12 days. Supervised probation one year. Fees $80.

Tamra Jean Jacobson Gunn, 61, 301 NE 9th Ave., Rochester. Count 1: Speeding 82 in a 70. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Fees $330.

Ana Karen Padron, 22, 610 Rosario St., Laredo, TX. Count 1: Speeding 90 in a 70. Fees $220. Sept. 23

Zoey Eileen Bina, 20, 1404 SW 4 St., Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Matthew Clark Rankin, 33, 1401 Louis St., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Stay of Imposition. Supervised probation four years. Count 2: DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed. Fees $305.

Michael Ray Sanders Jr., 48, 323 E Williams St., Albert Lea. (October 2020 offense) Count 1: Felony aid and abet offering forged check. Dismissed. Count 2: Possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check. Local confinement 365 days, stay 240 days for two years: credit for time served 125 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $130.

Michael Ray Sanders Jr., 48, 323 E Williams St., Albert Lea. (February 2021 offense) Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. Local confinement 365 days, stay 240 days for two years: credit for time served 125 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $130.

John Charles Jefferson Jr. 52, 914 Luther Pl. Apt 6, Albert Lea. Cout 1: DL – driving after cancellation. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay for 176 days for four years: credit for time served 4 days. Supervised probation four years. Count 3: DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 4: Driver's license – driving restrictions – alcohol/controlled substances. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic regulation – keep to the right. Dismissed. Fees $130.