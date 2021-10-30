Court dispositions: Sept. 23-24

Freeborn County District Court

Sept. 23

Bruce Wayne Hair, 24, 6521 W 6th St. Apt 1, Duluth. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Dishad Anthony Holmes, 21, 82 Northwood Dr. Apt 3, Hiawatha, IA. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180

Sept. 24

Nayeli Preciado-Hernandez, 20, 614 Ulstad Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Instruction permit violations – persons 18 years or older. Count 2: Traffic – following vehicle more closely than reasonable and prudent. Fees $180.

Kenneth Bruce Nelson, 43, 28 W Lake Ave., Minnesota Lake. Count 1: Felony kidnapping – to facilitate felony or flight. Dismissed. Count 2: Felony first degree aggravated robbery. Dismissed. Count 3: Felony false imprisonment – intentional restraint. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – MN correctional facility – St. Cloud, 13 months, stay for three years. Local confinement 20 days: credit for time served 20 days. Supervised probation three years. Fees $130.

Shawn Matthew Whiteaker, 21, 1609 Bridge Ave. Unit 304, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Count 2: No proof MV Insurance. Fees $480.

