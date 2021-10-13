Court dispositions: Sept. 8-20, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

Sept. 8

David Michael Morales Jr., 18, 117 Main St., Emmons. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

David Fernando De Leon Ramos, 20, 1632 Dover St., Worthington. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180.

Nicole Ann Schaub, 41, 550 Kim Ln., Owatonna. Theft of motor fuel from retailer. Unsupervised probation six months.

Khor Daud Abdulkadir, 23, 5803 W. Christopher Pl. Ap., Sioux Falls, SD. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Eric Daniel Sandberg, 37, 2618 Jackson St. NE, Apt. 2, Minneapolis. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $380.

Terresa Ellen Shkoukani, 52, 4620 S. 36th St., Milwaukee, WI. Count 1: Speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Sept. 9

Ben Vidal Moreno, 31, 909 Janson St. Apt. 108, Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree felony assault with a dangerous weapon. Dismissed. Count 2: Felony threats of violence. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 12 months one day, stay for three years. Supervised probation three years. Fees $155.

Marco Antonio Benitez Fagardo, 20, 6200 Breezeway Apt. B, Austin, TX. Count 1: Speeding 90/70. Fees $220. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Sept. 10

Woodruff Nathaniel Easley III, 53, 401 SW 3rd Ave., Austin. Count 1: Second-degree burglary felony. Confinement to MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud – 28 months; Stay for five years. Local confinement 257 days; credit for time served 257 days. Supervised probation five years. Restitution $500. Fees $80.

Rebecca Marie Ortega, 21, 507 W College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Aiding an offender – accomplice after the fact felony. Supervised probation one year. Local confinement 10 days; credit for time served 10 days. Restitution $1270. Fees $155.

Jaquan Nyke Ray, 20, 865 PO BOX, Austin. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280. Carlos Bautista Cruz, 32, 805 NW 11 St., Austin. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180.

Sunday Tut Gach, 29, 1002 Dunham St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after license cancellation. Fees $280.

Mason Paul Silbaugh, 19, 55387 140th St, Lyle. Count 1: Hunting protected birds. Fees $180. Count 2: Watercraft – personal floatation devices required. Fees $25.

Clifton Wayne Lagrange, 31, 407 NE Walnut St., Buffalo. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $510. Count 2: No insurance owner. Fees $510.

Timothy Brian Mann, 46, 316 Wilmore Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Tax evasion felony. Supervised probation two years. Local confinement 18 days; credit for time served 18 days. Fees $180.

Sept. 13

Theresa Mae Book, 36, 12053 800th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Theft of movable prop. Supervised probation one year. Restitution $269.95. Fees $75.

Anthony James Iverson, 35, 207 S 5th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Local confinement 90 days; credit for time served 3 days. Supervised probation one year. Fees &390.

Sept. 14

Anthony Alan Madrigal, 41, 401 W College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after Revocation. Fees $280. Sept. 15 Jorge Luis Acosta-Valdes, 55, 928 W Front St. Apt. C9, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after cancellation. Supervised probation two years. Fees $755.

Stephen Brian Besco, 30, 116 W 7th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – misdemeanor – Operate motor vehicle – Alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 60 days; stay 60 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $605. Count 2: DWI – fourth-degree – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Isidro Antonio Flores, 35, 1902 SW 2nd Ave., Austin. Count 1: Violate domestic abuse no contact order. Local confinement 90 days; credit for time served 2 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $380.

Victor Hugo Alonzo Raymundo, 25, 908 NW 1st Ave., Austin. Count 1: Driving without valid license. Fees $180.

Maria Jose Rodriguez Irias, 18, 7713 Hickman Rd. Apt. H74, Urbandale, IA 50322. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180.

Izaiah Solo Dampha, 19, 381 Oak St., Emmons. Count 1: Speeding 92/60. Fees $580. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Fees $580.

Sept. 16

Lwa Ma Pi, 35, 614 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Reckless charge of a firearm felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud – 12 months 1 day; stay for two years. Local confinement 22 days; credit for time served 22 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $80.

Keyshla Michelle Torres, 20, 305 NW 3rd Ave., Buffalo Center, IA 50424. Count 1: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 60 days; stay 60 days for two years. Supervised probation two years. Fees $405. Count 2: DWI – misdemeanor – fourth-degree. Dismissed.

Theresa Mae book, 36, 12053 800th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Local confinement 90 days; credit for time served 50 days. Fees $155.

Jacob Alan Gardner, 34, 311 Sheridan St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Kimberly Dawn Stewart, 54, 1513 W Clark St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $350. Count 2: Speeding 50/30. Fees $70.

Vincent Gerald Branan, 18, 1308 Thomas Dr., Tama, IA 52339. Count 1: Speeding 121/70. Fees $380.

Sept. 17

Amanda Lyn Carson, 40, 923 Jefferson Ave. Apt. B, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180.

Satera Marie Kontz, 35, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, Rochester. Count 1: misdemeanor – brawling or fighting. Local confinement 60 days; stay 60 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $180.

Penido Andon, 48, 505 NW 11th St., Austin, TX 55912. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Christopher Dwayne, 34, 21 Monroe Rd., Hattiesburg, MS 39401. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Raul Valdez Olivas, 62, 1326 E Cuthbert Ave., Midland, TX 79701. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Trenton Luke Rudlong, 21, 402 N Main St. Apt. 1, Stewartville. Count 1: Driving after suspension . Fees $280.

Avin Joet Sanchez, 42, 20221 NW 52nd Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33055. Count 1: CMV – falsified entries in log book. Fees $280.

Andrea Monyah Woolfolk, 28, 327 Aurora Ave., Saint Paul. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Sept. 20

James Raphel Fields, 30, 4223 N Dupont Ave. Apt. 2, Minneapolis. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Josue J Martinez Rivera, 28, 307 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.