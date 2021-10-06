Court Dispositions: Sept. 8, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

Sept. 8

Marco Antonio Posada, 44, 1201 Southview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Scott Alan Pumper, 54, 808 Lake Chapeau Dr. Unit 206, Albert Lea. Count 1: Misdemeanor – domestic assault. Local confinement 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation one year. Restitution $196.46. Fees $80.

Ashley Nicole Randall, 27, 522 College St. W. Unit 2, Albert Lea. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Gerald Leroy Shaffer, 40, Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, Albert Lea. Count 1: Unlawful deposit of garbage, litter or like. Fees $180.

Spencer Troy Sternhagen, 33, PO Box 202, Emmons. Count 1: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 60 days, credit for time served 37 days. Fees $605. Count 2: DWI – driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 3: Open bottle law. Dismissed.

Lynndzie Erica Allen, 25, 201 N 1st Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Martha Esther Beighley, 60, 206 Pearl St. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $200.

Jacob Alan Gardner, 34, 311 Sheridan St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Speeding 69/55. Fees $50.

Joshua David Lee Johnson, 28, 1010 11 Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

