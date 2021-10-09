Distinguished alumni, educators to be honored in ceremony

The Education Foundation of Albert Lea will honor distinguished alumni and educators of Albert Lea Area Schools on Thursday during the annual Pathways to Success and They Lit the Way celebration reception at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club.

Distinguished alumni awards are given annually to graduates of Albert Lea High School who have achieved success in the area of business and economic achievement or humanitarian and public service achievement. Some awards may be given posthumously to candidates in either category.

The foundation has announced the following are slated to be recognized as 2021 Distinguished Alumni:

• Pete Berthelsen, class of 1980, in honor of his dedication to sound conservation practices and the preservation of the environment.

• Tom Conlan, class of 1964, in honor of his accomplishments in the business world and his dedication to friends and family.

• Corey Goodnature, class of 1988, in honor of his service to his country and commitment to the ideals for which it stands.

• Karen Winegar, class of 1968, in honor of her distinguished career as a journalist and her lifelong passion for the rights of animals.

The distinguished alumni will lead a discussion with members of the senior class in an assembly the next day at Albert Lea High School.

The 2021 Distinguished Educators are the following:

• Carl Grandstrand, who taught at Albert Lea Area Schools from 1967 to 1996

• Dick Lybeck, who taught from 1963 to 1996

• Hank Guse, who taught from 1962 to 1999

• Karen Hendrickson, who taught from 1981 to 1983 and from 1985 to 2019

The event begins with a social gathering at 5:30 p.m., followed by a charcuterie board at 6 p.m. and program at 6:30 p.m.

The registration form and more information about the foundation can be found at aledfoundation.org/ recognition-banquet/