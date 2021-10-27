Door damaged with airsoft gun and other reports

Police received a report at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday that someone had shot an airsoft pellet gun at a door at 133 W. William St., shattering the door.

Buildings broken into

A shed was reported broken into at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at 26034 800th Ave. in Albert Lea. Four batteries were reported missing.

Deputies received a report at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday that someone had broken into a hog barn at 20527 900th Ave., Austin. Nothing was taken, but the door latch was broken.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday of theft by fraud at 1452 W. Main St.

Juvenile cited at high school

A juvenile was cited for a small amount of marijuana and possession of a e-cigarette device at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at 1840 Margaretha Ave.

Narcotics reported stolen

Police received a report of stolen narcotics at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday at 1710 Canary Drive.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Nicholas Danny Johnson, 34, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South First Avenue and West Front Street.