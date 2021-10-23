Duplicate bridge winners announced

Duplicate bridge is played two days a week at the Austin Senior Center .

Tuesday at noon, nine teams played. Winners were:

• First: Gail and Ray Schmidt

• Second: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

• Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fourth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Sievers

• Fifth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

On Wednesday, starting at 11:30 a.m., seven and a half tables vied for places and money. Winners were:

• First: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

• Second: Larry Crowe and John Leisen

• Third: Gail and Ray Schmidt

• Tie for 4th: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Sixth: Renee Smith and Dave Ruen

• Seventh: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Players came from Chester, Northwood, Mason City, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin. The group is happy to see new players. Club is open to everyone who likes to play a competitive game of bridge.