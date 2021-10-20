Editorial: Trust your gut when it comes to scam phone calls

Tribune staff learned over the weekend of a possible scam we wanted to warn our readers about.

A community member reportedly received a phone call from someone claiming to be Managing Editor Sarah Stultz with the Albert Lea Tribune. The caller demanded money.

Knowing something wasn’t right, the community member hung up the phone before the caller could go any further.

We hope anyone else who receives a similar call under the guise of the Tribune or any other individual or business in the community will follow the example of this community member and keep your guard up.

The Albert Lea Police Department in the last month had the same thing happen to one of its officers.

Darren Hanson, deputy chief with the Albert Lea Police Department, said with calls like these, it is important to trust your gut.

While police say sometimes it can be helpful to note the phone number that these questionable calls come from, in many instances scammers can mimic another phone number.

If you think you might owe money to the Tribune or any other business that you may receive a phone call about, it’s best to call or stop down to the business directly and make sure your account is settled up.

For the Tribune, specifically, our editor would never be making calls on accounts, as she oversees the news for the newspaper and does not handle these matters. The Tribune also is never going to call someone and ask them to send money through a money transfer company or give iTunes cards to pay a debt, as often is common with scammers.

The Tribune does make phone calls if your credit card has expired for your subscription or you owe money for advertising, but we always send a letter or invoice first. When we do make these calls, we often speak with people who are worried about our true identity. They often call us back to make sure we are who we say we are before sharing information. We commend you for being proactive.

The Federal Trade Commission gives the following advice for how to avoid a scam:

• Don’t give your personal or financial information in response to a request you didn’t expect. If you get a phone call from a business you think is real, it is best to look up their phone number and call the company directly. Don’t trust a number the caller gives you.

• Resist the pressure to act immediately. Legitimate businesses will give you time to make a decision. Anyone who pressures you to pay them or give them your personal information is likely a scammer.

• Know how scammers tell you to pay. Never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service, and never deposit a check and send money back to someone.

• Stop and talk to someone you trust. By talking with someone trustworthy about what happened, it could help you realize it’s a scam.

• Block unwanted calls and text messages.

If you believe you are the victim of fraud, report it at reportfraud.ftc.gov.