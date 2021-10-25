Elizabeth Louise “Betty Lou” (Kunkel) Mitchell, 92, of Nampa, Idaho, went to her heavenly reward on October 22, 2021. A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. – 208-442-8171. There will be a viewing and visitation for family and friends at the Nampa Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6 – 7:30 PM. An online guest book and the complete obituary may be found at www.nampafuneralhome.com

She was born on December 29, 1928 to Abraham and Alma Jane Kunkel in Miller, South Dakota. The family moved to Glenville, Minnesota when Betty was two years old. She grew up in a cottage between the railroad tracks and the blacksmith shop. After 7th grade the family moved to a farm near St. Lawrence, South Dakota where she graduated high school as valedictorian in a class of 13. She went on to an associate’s degree from Wessington Springs Junior College and then entered nurses training at Samaritan Hospital in Nampa, Idaho where she met Alva Mitchell, a farm boy from Sparta, Oregon. After nurses training, Betty worked in a mission hospital in Oklahoma City while finishing her bachelor’s degree at Bethany Peniel College. During this time she renewed acquaintances with Alva Mitchell and they were married September 3, 1954 in the Salem Zion Mennonite Church near Freeman, South Dakota. The couple moved to Nampa to finish Alva’s schooling and during their years there, children John Russell, Roni Lou, Karl Thomas, and Robert Alva were born. After Alva’s graduation, the family moved to Fallon, Nevada where Nancy Lee was born. They spent 21 good years in Fallon and enjoyed the Nazarene church, making many lifelong friends.

She is survived by her sister, Laetetia Anne Chavez, sisters in law, Shirley Kunkel and Pauline Mitchell, daughter-in-law, Dianne Mitchell (John, deceased), three children, Karl Thomas Mitchell, Newbridge, OR, Robert Alva Mitchell (Molly), Nampa, ID, Nancy Lee Mitchell Schinkel (John), Nampa, ID, and ten grandchildren: Aimee Catherine Schoenfeldt, Matthew David Schoenfeldt, Mark Alva Mitchell (Jessie Jo), Dana O Mitchell Palkki (Matt), Sydney Elizabeth Mitchell Drinkwater (Mike), J Mitchell, Samuel Joseph Robert Mitchell, Roxanne Evelyn Mitchell Johnsen (Trevor), Maris Marie Schinkel and Alva John (AJ) Schinkel. Eleven great-grandchildren: Tyler Johnson (Shannon), Kain Carlson, Kyle Carlson (Lexie), Taren Taysom, Dia Jo Arriaga Mitchell, John Russell Mitchell, Maxwell Jon Drinkwater, Rose Elizabeth Drinkwater, Asher Lee Sexton, Wyatt Alva Mitchell and Beverly Dee Johnsen. Seven great-great grandchildren: Charlotte Jean Johnson, Arielle Rose Carlson, Malachi Arthur Carlson, Winter Blake Carlson, and another baby girl due soon. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Abraham and Alma Jane (Leighty) Kunkel, two brothers, Robert Kunkel and Henry Kunkel, a daughter, Roni Lou Mitchell and a son, John Russell Mitchell, and her husband, Alva Ronald Mitchell.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Betty’s name to Hands of Hope Northwest, 1201 S Powerline Rd., Nampa, ID 83636.