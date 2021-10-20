Freeborn County reports lowest number of new daily cases since late September

Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021

By Staff Reports

Freeborn County reported only seven new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday in the update from health officials, the lowest reported new daily cases since Sept. 22. 

The country also reported one new hospitalization, and the number of active cases remains at 91. 

New cases included one person in their 20s, one person in their 30s, three people in their 40s, one person in their 50s and one person in their 70s. 

The following cases were reported in other area counties:

Faribault: Six new cases

Mower: Six new cases

Steele: 15 new cases 

Waseca: Three new cases, one new death

Statewide: 1,858 new cases, along with 32 new deaths

