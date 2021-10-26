Freeborn County’s active cases remain under 100

Freeborn County’s COVID-19 numbers continued to stay under 100 on Tuesday, though there were two new hospitalizations reported.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported 48 new lab-confirmed cases from the period between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.

There are currently 83 active cases in the county.

The new cases included the following:

• One between 1 and 4

• Two between 5 and 9

• Two between 10 and 14

• One between 15 and 19

• 14 in their 20s

• 11 in their 30s

• Five in their 40s

• Six in their 50s

• Four in their 60s

• One in their 70s

• One in their 80s

The following cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 19 new cases

• Mower County: 89 new cases

• Steele County: 45 new cases

• Waseca County: 32 new cases

Across the state, 6,583 new cases were reported, along with 22 deaths. Deaths ranged from 20s to 90s.