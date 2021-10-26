Freeborn County’s active cases remain under 100
Published 6:17 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Freeborn County’s COVID-19 numbers continued to stay under 100 on Tuesday, though there were two new hospitalizations reported.
The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported 48 new lab-confirmed cases from the period between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.
There are currently 83 active cases in the county.
The new cases included the following:
• One between 1 and 4
• Two between 5 and 9
• Two between 10 and 14
• One between 15 and 19
• 14 in their 20s
• 11 in their 30s
• Five in their 40s
• Six in their 50s
• Four in their 60s
• One in their 70s
• One in their 80s
The following cases were reported in other area counties:
• Faribault County: 19 new cases
• Mower County: 89 new cases
• Steele County: 45 new cases
• Waseca County: 32 new cases
Across the state, 6,583 new cases were reported, along with 22 deaths. Deaths ranged from 20s to 90s.