Freeborn County’s active COVID-19 cases decrease slightly
Published 5:53 pm Friday, October 15, 2021
Freeborn County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and no new hospitalizations.
According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, there are 146 active cases in the county.
The new cases reported included the following:
• One person between 0 and 4
• One person between 5 and 9
• One person between 10 and 14
• Two people in their 20s
• Seven people in their 30s
• One person in their 40s
• Three people in their 50s
• One person in their 80s
Across the area, the following cases were reported:
• Faribault County: 13 new cases
• Mower County: 27 new cases
• Steele County: 37 new cases
• Waseca County: 12 new cases