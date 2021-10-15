Freeborn County’s active COVID-19 cases decrease slightly

Freeborn County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and no new hospitalizations.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, there are 146 active cases in the county.

The new cases reported included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• One person between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• Two people in their 20s

• Seven people in their 30s

• One person in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• One person in their 80s

Across the area, the following cases were reported:

• Faribault County: 13 new cases

• Mower County: 27 new cases

• Steele County: 37 new cases

• Waseca County: 12 new cases