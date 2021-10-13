Funds available to improve safety on Minnesota farms

Cost-share, rebate programs offset purchase, installation

Minnesota farmers who want to improve safety on their farms can now apply for funding through two programs from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture that help with the cost of buying, shipping and installing eligible safety equipment.

“There’s very little that can comfort a family who has lost someone due to a preventable accident on the farm,” Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “Fortunately, small safety improvements can prevent that from being necessary, and we’re grateful to offer support so farmers can make those changes.”

Now in its second year, the Grain Storage Facility Safety Cost-Share program reimburses up to 75% of the cost to buy, ship and install eligible safety equipment for on-farm grain bins or silos. The program will pay up to $400 per bin or silo, with a limit of $2,400 per farm per year. The first year of the program reimbursed 91 farmers an average of $831 to install guardrails, platforms, auger shields, safety harnesses, and more.

For more information and to apply, visit the MDA’s Grain Storage Facility Safety Cost-Share webpage.

The Rollover Protective Structures (ROPS) Rebate Program makes tractor safety equipment affordable and simple to order. Minnesota’s program reimburses farmers and schools at least 70% of the cost to purchase, ship and install a rollover protection kit, limiting the cost to no more than $500 per tractor. The National ROPS Rebate Program (NRRP) works with farmers to identify and price the appropriate rollover protection kits for their tractors.

For more information and to apply, visit the MDA’s ROPS Rebate Program webpage.

Both programs are accepting applications through June 30, or until all funds are exhausted. Funding for these programs comes from the Minnesota Legislature and private donations.