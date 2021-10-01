Isabel Caroline Lee

Isabel (Isy) Caroline Lee passed away on September 30, 2021 in Albert Lea, MN, she was 89 years old.

Isy was born on September 4, 1932 to Albert and Amelia (Behle) Beck in Albert Lea, MN. She attended and graduated from Albert Lea High School.

On October 12,1958 she wed Darryl Lee and they continued to make Albert Lea their home. Throughout her life she was employed at Freeborn Mower, Electric Cooperative and Clothing Care Center in Albert Lea as an office assistant. After Darryl’s death in 2008, she moved into Independent Living at Knutson Place. In 2013, she moved to Indiana to be with her special companion, Milt Hatleli, where she lived until she returned to Albert Lea in April 2021 to live in memory care at The Meadows.

Isabel enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins and a good game of cards. She was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church where she was involved with the Caring and Saving group and the Mission Circle group. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Isabel was preceded in death by her parents, husband Darryl, Mother-in-Law, Dorothy Holmquist, siblings; Carl Beck, Edwin (Dorothy) Beck, Marie (Clarence) Helland, Frieda (Arnold) Sorenson, and Irene (Carl) Johnson; brother-in-law Calvin Berg; niece, Janet Olson; and nephews James Helland, Larry Beck, Paul Sorenson and David Johnson.

Isabel is survived by sister-in-laws, Nancy (Roger) Espe and Carole Berg; nieces, Violet (James) Bailey and Erika (Kris) Slettedahl; and nephews, Robert (Judy) Beck, Dennis (Mary) Johnson, Delane (Sue) Johnson, Michael (Jodi) Evenson, Scott Espe, and Bradley Espe and Nieces-In-Laws: Mary Sorenson, Anita Helland and Pat Beck and many special friends that were also like family to her.

The Family would like to personally thank the wonderful and caring staff at St. John’s/The Meadows for taking such great care of Isy. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society or First Lutheran Church of Albert Lea, MN.

Funeral Service 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.