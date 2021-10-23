Letter: ALHC supports District 241 referendum

A community is shaped by its citizenry, which includes not only individuals, but our business community and city/county/school district employers. Collectively we all determine the quality of life we expect and those services and attributes that we deem essential to both attain and retain that standard.

When opportunities or challenges arise, Albert Lea has a history of teaming up to meet them head on for the betterment of our community. Whether it was the maintenance of local affordable high quality health care, the restoration of our wonderful watershed or economic development projects, we have always come together as one to invest back in Albert Lea.

In November we are faced with another challenge to the very core of our community’s viability — the education of our children.

The trustees of the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition unanimously support the Albert Lea School District #241 referendum, and encourage all citizens to vote yes for it on November.

Brad Arends

Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition