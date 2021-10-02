Letter: Civil War Roundtable meeting approaching
Published 8:30 pm Friday, October 1, 2021
A showing of the movie, “The Hunt For John Wilkes Booth” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in the Media Room of Southwest Middle School here in Albert Lea during the regular Civil War Roundtable. The traditional drawing for a free book related to Civil War history will also happen. Folks should follow the protocol for the pandemic circumstances. This event is free to the general public.
Richard Mammel
Albert Lea