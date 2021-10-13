Letter: Letter writer put into words what many have been thinking in Albert Lea

Thank you to Don Sorenson for the wonderful letters he has submitted that put into words the thoughts many people are having. I viewed the Albert Lea School Board meeting twice. (It can be viewed on YouTube). I cannot believe the attitude of some board members to any view point that does not agree with the narrative they are pushing. Pretty disappointing! Perhaps it is time to consider a charter school for our community. Thanks to Don also for the positive suggestions for making our city better. We really appreciate his common sense.

Sharon Blair

Albert Lea