Letter: Pacovsky’s Law of Opposites

In Brad Kramer’s Sept. 29 “My Point of View” column, there are a couple examples of Pacovsky’s Law of Opposites. This law has several variations, but in this case, if a claim or assertion is stated for the purpose of demonizing Democrats or boasting about Republicans, the opposite is usually true.

The first example is Mr. Kramer’s assertion that there is only “the occasional comparison or focus on the Democrat Party” in their columns. Then a major part of his column obsesses about the Democrats. This obsession is understandable because the Republican goal has been to cut taxes for the rich and drive up the federal deficit. Sticking Democrats with outrageous labels is a strategy to divert attention from GOP policy, in which ordinary working people end up paying for the consequences for Republican tax cuts for the rich.

A second example is Mr. Kramer’s assertion that Republicans “are patriots that love America.” In that case, why did the Republican Party’s leader try to overthrow our democratic government on Jan. 6?

Trump lied for two months about the 2020 election results and then unleashed a mob to violently attack the U. S. Capitol. His supporters threatened the lives of former Vice President Pence, members of Congress, and the Capitol and Metro police who defended them.

This coup attempt was aided and abetted by much of the Republican Congressional delegation, including our representative, Jim Hagedorn, who voted against certifying Biden’s electoral college victory. The Republican Party, except for a few brave and independent-minded members, is now stalling investigations into Jan. 6’s planned chaos in every way it can.

The shameful coup plot tried to end our long history of peaceful transitions of power that began almost 230 years ago with George Washington and which was sustained, with great national sacrifice, by Abraham Lincoln over 150 years ago. Democrats are defending this inspiring but fragile American tradition.

The complicity of the Republican Party trying to delay Democrats from holding Trump accountable for his actions allows Trump to remain a clear and present danger to our democracy.

Joe Pacovsky

Hayward