Letter: Voting ‘no’ on referendum will come at great cost to students and families

As many of you are aware — and, as all of you need to be aware — November is election month, and Nov. 2 we need you all to get out and vote! For Freeborn County, there’s only one thing on the ballot this year:

School District Question 1: Renewal of expiring referendum revenue authorization

Vote “no” and these are some of the changes slated to be made:

• Activity participation fees will be reinstated, no more sliding fee

• High school parking fees will be reinstated

• Computer network refresh will be canceled

• Technology replacement will be canceled

• AP exams will be eliminated

Vote “No” and these 27 positions will be eliminated:

• Gifted/talented coordinator

• Five resource specialists

• Middle school counselor

• Area Learning Center, high school social worker

• one director/coordinator

• one dean

• one administrator

• 16 teachers

As you can see, voting “no” will come at a great cost to our students and families, both financially and personally. There would be fewer elective classes and bigger class sizes.

By voting “yes” on this ballot item, you would only be voting to extend an existing property tax referendum that is scheduled to expire. Voting “yes” will not increase your property taxes, it will simply keep a tax in place that is of tremendous benefit to our students. I will not tell you how to vote; I will only encourage you to exercise your right and vote for what you believe is best for the students in your community.

Shari Jenson

executive director

Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce