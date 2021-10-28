Low new COVID-19 cases reported in area

Freeborn County and the surrounding area reported relatively low new COVID-19 case numbers on Wednesday in the update from health officials.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, six new cases were reported in the county, along with two new hospitalizations.

The new cases included one person between 10 and 14, three people in their 20s, one person in their 30s and one person in their 60s.

There are currently 86 active cases in the county.

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: six new cases

• Mower County: three new cases

• Steele County: five new cases

• Waseca County: three new cases

Statewide, 1,810 new cases were reported, along with 31 deaths.