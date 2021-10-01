Michael Alan Gardner

Dec. 18, 1975-Sept. 28, 2021

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Michael Alan Gardner, 45, Lake Mills, Iowa, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Albert Lea.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Pastor Joel Guttormson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Woodbury Cemetery near Lyle, Minn.

