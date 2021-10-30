Muriel F. Sargent

Muriel Frances Sargent, age 87, of Lake Crystal and formerly of Albert Lea, died Friday, October 29, 2021 at Crystal Seasons in Lake Crystal.

Funeral Service 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Mankato Mortuary, 1001 N. Riverfront Drive, Mankato. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Wednesday. Interment will be in Garden City Cemetery, Garden City.

Muriel’s service will be livestreamed at her obituary page https://www.mankatomortuary.com/obituary/muriel-sargent

Muriel Frances was born November 15, 1934 in Mankato to Lloyd and Ruth (Peters) Sargent. She attended school in Garden City and graduated in 1953. She worked a year in Mankato before attending Mankato State Teacher’s College and earned her diploma in 1956. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 1958.

Muriel taught one year in Clarkfield and one year in Madelia before coming to Albert Lea. She taught first and second grades at Hawthorne School for 39 years. While teaching she earned the degree of Master of Education from the University of Minnesota in 1985. She earned 30 credits beyond her Master’s through Rochester and Mankato. She retired in 1997 and enjoyed working with kids.

Muriel has taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and Jr. church throughout the years in First Baptist Church of Garden City and Faith Baptist Church of Albert Lea. She accepted the Lord as her personal Savior as pre-teen and followed the Lord in believer’s baptism.

Muriel was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and held different offices. She belonged to Travel Class of Albert Lea, Women’s Bible Study, Women’s Missionary Fellowship, Doll Club, ALEA, MEA, NEA. She was on the Education Committee, the Historical Museum and History Days for many years.

Muriel enjoyed reading the Bible through several times. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends and spending the holidays with her family. She enjoyed her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Muriel is survived by her sister, Kathy (Wayne) Cornish of Nicollet; two sisters-in-law, Marjorie Sargent of Mankato and Joan Sargent of Mountain Lake; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Muriel was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Dorothy (Charlie) Rector and Evelyn Sargent; two brothers, Lewis Sargent and Richard Sargent; and many extended family.

