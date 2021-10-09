NAMI state conference slated for November

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

By Submitted

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will hold its state conference virtually from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13. Titled “Hope and Healing,” the conference will feature nationally known keynote speakers and 15 breakout sessions on current mental health topics for professionals, individuals living with mental illnesses, family members, advocates and students.

Registration is $10, or $30 if CEUs are included. Scholarships are available. For more details and registration, go to namimn.org or call 651-645-2948.

