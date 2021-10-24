NOTICE OF TESTING SCAN VOTING

NOTICE OF TESTING OF OPTICAL SCAN VOTING SYSTEM

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 241

(ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Independent School District No. 241 (Albert Lea Area Schools) shall perform a public accuracy test of the optical scan voting system to be used in the District’s November 2, 2021 special election. The test shall be conducted at: Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 411 Broadway Avenue South, Albert Lea, Minnesota on October 26, 2021 at 2 o’clock p.m. Interested individuals are authorized to attend and observe. If you have any questions, please contact Jennifer Walsh at 507-379-4809.

Dated: July 19, 2021

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

By: /s/ Jill Marin

School District Clerk

Independent School District No. 241

(Albert Lea Area Schools)

State of Minnesota