Numerous trick-or-treating options are available in the area

Want to get out and trick-or-treat with your little ones aside from going door-to-door in your neighborhood? Numerous businesses and organizations have opportunities planned this week:

• Several downtown Albert Lea businesses will be open for trick-or-treating from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday during the Halloween Spooktacular. Free photos will also be available at the Albert Lea Main Street program office at 132 N. Broadway. Donations will be accepted to the Albert Lea Main Street program for continued support of downtown events.

• Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea will have outdoor trick-or-treating from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday. Masks are required. • Hy-Vee will host trick-or-treaters from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.

• Maker Space Collaborative, a new business at Skyline Plaza, will have its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with goodie bags and take-home activities for children, along with a Halloween photo booth. Costumes are encouraged. There will also be trick-or-treating at other businesses throughout the plaza during their store hours.

• Bergdale Harley-Davidson will host a Spooktacular Halloween Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 905 E. Plaza St. There will be free pizza, Halloween necklaces, treats and toys for dogs and an indoor poker run. The winner of the poker run receives a $50 gift certificate.

• The Albert Lea Family Y will host a trunk or treat from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2021 W. Main St. Masks are encouraged for attendees.

• The Wuerflein Chevrolet dealership on Bridge Avenue will host a truck or treat from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday with food, games and treats.

• Trick-or-treating will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fall Stop and Shop at the Ramada, 2301 E. Main St. The event will also have a variety of vendors available selling their goods.

• Local churches in the Albert Lea Area are sponsoring a Community Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Central Park. There will be trick-or-treating, games and activities for all ages. Everyone is invited to visit in costumes to see the decorated car trunks and get treats.

• The Glenville American Legion and First Lutheran Church will partner for a trunk or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in both organizations’ parking lots. People should come dressed in costume and ready for fun. The Glenville Legion will serve free hot dog meals for children.