ORDINANCE 21-063

Introduced by Councilor Brooks

AN ORDINANCE RENAMING A PORTION OF JAMES AVENUE

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA DOES ORDAIN:

SECTION 1. That the following street be renamed and changed upon the plats of the City of Albert Lea and shall be known as follows:

A. James Avenue from Frank Avenue to the eastern termini changed to Eddie Cochran Street.

That the motion for the adoption of the foregoing ordinance was duly seconded by Councilor Baker, and upon a vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Councilors Murray, Baker, Howland, Olson, Rasmussen, Brooks and Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr.

And the following voted against the same:

Introduced the first time on this 27th day of September, 2021

Introduced the second time on this 11th day of October, 2021

/s/ Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr.

Filed and attested this 12th day of October, 2021

/s/ Secretary of the Council