ORDINANCE 21-066

(Ordinance Summary)

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ZONING AND LANDUSE MAP FOR 722 FOUNTAIN STREET

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA ORDAINS:

On October 11, 2021, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an Ordinance amending the zoning and land use map for 722 Fountain Street from One to Four Family Residence District (R-2) to Diversified Central District (DCD).

This Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea on the 11th day of October, 2021.

A summary of this Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea on the 11th day of October, 2021.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the office of the City Clerk at (507)377-4335.

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA

BY: DAPHNEY MARAS

CITY CLERK

Dated: October 11, 2021