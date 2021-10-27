Patients in need of blood donors as shortage continues; dates open for area blood drives

With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade, according to a press release.

Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood donors, but hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.

The Red Cross national blood inventory is the lowest it has been at this time of year in at least six years. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In honor of the new series, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” those who come to give Nov. 1-12, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. The trip will transport you to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions, including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status, have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23:

Freeborn County

Albert Lea

• Nov. 4: noon-6 p.m., Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave.

• Nov. 15: noon – 6 p.m., Northbridge Mall, 2510 Bridge Ave.

• Nov. 19: noon-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 702 Highway 69 S.

Geneva

• Nov. 8: 1-6 p.m., Geneva Community Center, 314 1st Ave. SE

Steele County

Ellendale

•Nov. 1: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., United Methodist Church, 200 6th St.