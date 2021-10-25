Person accidentally shoots himself in leg and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person who had received an accidental gunshot wound to the right leg at 8:44 p.m. Friday at 11172 755th Ave. in Glenville. The report stated the person was target shooting and then went to holster the gun and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Trailer stolen

A 2019 10-foot Aluma trailer was reported stolen at 7:03 a.m. Friday at 213 N. Third Ave. The theft reportedly happened overnight.

Bathrooms damaged at park

Damage was reported to the bathrooms at Frank Hall Park at 11:20 a.m. Friday at 500 Frank Ave.

1 arrested on local warrant

Police arrested Lamar John Collins, 27, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 3:36 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Mill Street and South Pearl Street.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 4:50 p.m. Friday of theft by fraud at 915 Maplehill Drive.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 5:19 p.m. Friday of theft at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A bike was reported stolen at 10:05 a.m. Saturday at 1308 Academy Ave.

Vehicles broken into

A vehicle was reported broken into at 3:59 p.m. Saturday at 933 Jefferson Ave. Nothing was taken, but there was some damage reported.

A vehicle was reported broken into at 9:18 a.m. Saturday at 413 Willow St. in Hartland.

Tires slashed

Police received a report at 12:07 a.m. Sunday of slashed tires at 1301 E. Hawthorne St.

Window broken out of truck

Police received a report at 10:59 a.m. Sunday of a window that was broken out of a truck at 909 Janson St. Damage was estimated at $1,200.

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Sunday Tut Gach on an Olmsted County warrant after a traffic stop at 11:06 a.m. Sunday at 821 S. Third Ave. in Albert Lea.

Vehicle reported stolen

Deputies received a report at 1:05 p.m. Sunday of a 2004 Chevy Silverado that was stolen at 68742 290th St., Hartland.

Injury crash reported

An injury crash was reported at 1:06 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 810th Avenue and 310th Street in Ellendale.