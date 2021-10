ALBERT LEA HOUSING & REDEVELOP0MENT AUTHORITY

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

RFQ No. Q21001

Architectural/Engineering Services

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON: Jeanne Leick, Executive Director/Contract Officer

Telephone: (507)377-4375

E-mail: jeanne@albertleahra.com

PRE-PROPOSAL CONFERENCE 1. NONE SCHEDULED

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 11:00 AM

PROPOSAL SUBMITTAL RETURN Attn: Jeanne Leick, Contract Officer

800 4th Ave S, Albert Lea, MN 56007

PROPOSAL SUBMITTAL DEADLINE Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:00 AM

[Section 3, Minority- and/or Women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]