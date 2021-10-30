Robin Gudal: Having Jesus is like using white out

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I like white out, the correction fluid. If you’ve never used this product, I highly recommend. I am not a walking representative of the company, it’s just an essential item in my life. Whilst using it recently, I had a thought, Jesus is like white out!

He takes my mistakes, blunders and missteps of my life, covers them with his blood (shed upon the cross) and Voila! They are gone! Covered up as for others and myself to remember no more. Made new!

“I — yes, I alone — will blot out your sins for my own sake and will never think of them again.” Isaiah 43:25 NLT.

“Blotting out” from Merriam-Webster: “to make obscure (Thesaurus describes as murky — I love that term), insignificant or inconsequential, to wipe out, destroy.”

This is such good news. I use my white out daily, as I am constantly making mistakes. I need something in my life to wipe out my flesh actions, to redeem me when I fail, to blot out my shortcomings. I can’t do that on my own and I doubt you can either.

“Are you past the point of weary? Is your burden weighing heavy? Is it all too much to carry? Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus.” — Anne Wilson, “My Jesus” lyrics.

This good news is also easy to apply. I Googled (BizFluent) how to use white out. Brush the fluid over the mistake until you can no longer see it.

Jesus’ blood does and will cover us.

“Ain’t no sinner that he can’t save. Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus. His love is strong and his grace is free, and the good news is I know that he can do for you what he’s done for me. Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus; And let my Jesus change your life.”

“Dear Lord Jesus, I know that I am a sinner, and I ask for your forgiveness. I believe You died for my sins and rose from the dead. I turn from my sins and invite you to come into my heart and life. I want to trust and follow you as my Lord and savior. In your name. Amen.” — Billy Graham

“If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.” Romans 10:9-10, NIV

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.