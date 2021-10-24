NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 241

(ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the special election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 241 (Albert Lea Area Schools), State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, for the purpose of voting on the following question:

School District Question 1

Renewal of Expiring

Referendum Revenue Authorization

The board of Independent School District No. 241 (Albert Lea Area Schools) has proposed to renew the school district’s existing referendum revenue authorization of $580.99 per pupil which is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2021. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would increase each year by the rate of inflation and be applicable for ten years beginning with taxes payable in 2022, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.

YES Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of

Independent School District No. 241 be approved?

NO BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION,

YOU ARE VOTING TO EXTEND AN EXISTING PROPERTY

TAX REFERENDUM THAT IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE

Passage of School District Question 1 extends an existing operating referendum at the same amount per pupil as in the previous year.

The annual dollar increases for typical residential homesteads, apartments, commercial-industrial properties, and most other classes of property within the school district are as shown in the tables below.

For agricultural property (both homestead and non-homestead), the taxes for School District Question 1 will be based on the value of the house, garage and surrounding one acre of land only. There will be no referendum taxes for School District Question 1 paid on the value of other agricultural lands and buildings. For seasonal residential recreational property (i.e. cabins), there will be no taxes paid for School District Question 1.

The combined polling places for this election and the precincts served by the combined polling places will be as follows:

COMBINED POLLING PLACE Edgewater Bay Pavilion

1940 Edgewater Dr.

Albert Lea, Minnesota

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 241 located in the City of Albert Lea, Ward-1, Precinct-1 and Ward-1, Precinct-2; Freeborn County, Minnesota.

COMBINED POLLING PLACE First Lutheran Church

301 West Clark Street

Albert Lea, Minnesota

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 241 located in the City of Albert Lea, Ward-2, Precinct-1; Freeborn County, Minnesota.

COMBINED POLLING PLACE United Methodist Church

702 Highway 69 South

Albert Lea, Minnesota

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 241 located in the City of Albert Lea, Ward-3, Precinct-1; the City of Manchester; the City of Twin Lakes; Manchester Township, Pickeral Lake Township and Nunda Township; Freeborn County, Minnesota.

COMBINED POLLING PLACE Grace Lutheran Church

918 Garfield Avenue

Albert Lea, Minnesota

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 241 located in the City of Albert Lea, Ward-4, Precinct 1; Freeborn County, Minnesota.

COMBINED POLLING PLACE City Center

221 East Clark Street

Albert Lea, Minnesota

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 241 located in the City of Albert Lea, Ward-5, Precinct 1; Freeborn County, Minnesota.

COMBINED POLLING PLACE Assembly of God Church

1540 South Shore Dr.

Albert Lea, Minnesota

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 241 located in the City of Albert Lea, Ward-6, Precinct-1; and Albert Lea Township Precincts 1 and 2 and Freeman Township; Freeborn County, Minnesota.

COMBINED POLLING PLACE Clarks Grove City Hall

101 Independence Avenue North

Clarks Grove, Minnesota

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 241 located in the City of Clarks Grove; Bath Township, Bancroft Township and Hartland Township; Freeborn County, Minnesota.

COMBINED POLLING PLACE Hollandale/Riceland Municipal Building

Hollandale, Minnesota

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 241 located in the City of Hollandale; Geneva Township, Newry Township, Moscow Township and Riceland Township; Freeborn County, Minnesota.

COMBINED POLLING PLACE Hayward Community Hall

Hayward, Minnesota

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 241 located in the City of Hayward; Oakland Township and Hayward Township; Freeborn County, Minnesota.

Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the combined polling places designated above for the precinct in which he or she resides. The polls for said election will be opened at 7:00 o’clock a.m. and will close at 8:00 o’clock p.m. on the date of said election.

A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the combined polling places on election day.

Dated: July 19, 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

/s/Jill Marin

School District Clerk

Independent School District No. 241

(Albert Lea Area Schools)

State of Minnesota