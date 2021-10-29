Storage units broken into and other reports

Published 9:04 am Friday, October 29, 2021

By Staff Reports

Two storage units were reported broken into at 4:47 p.m. Thursday at 401 Pilot St. 

 

1 arrested after traffic stop

Deputies arrested Terrance Gustaf Book, 28, for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and felon in possession of ammunition after a traffic stop at 3:02 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 740th Avenue and 240th Street in Albert Lea. 

 

Windshield broken out

Deputies received a report at 9:43 p.m. Thursday of a windshield that was broken at 100 First Ave. NE in Clarks Grove. 

 

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

A juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 1:05 p.m. Thursday at 1601 W. Front St. 

 

Window broken on door

Police received a report at 2:57 p.m. Thursday of a broken window on the front door at 1102 W. Front St. 

 

1 turns himself in on warrant

Shawn Michael OReilly, 35, turned himself in on a local warrant at 8:38 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Woman arrested for disorderly conduct, obstruction

Police arrested Latesha Janae Jackson, 29, for disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault and obstruction of the legal process at 2:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Fourth Street and South Broadway. 

 

More News

Merlyn Lloyd Bartlett

Steven A. Reese

Minnesota FFA students and leaders participating in national FFA convention

Wages jump by the most on records dating back 20 years

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials