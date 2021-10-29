Storage units broken into and other reports

Two storage units were reported broken into at 4:47 p.m. Thursday at 401 Pilot St.

1 arrested after traffic stop

Deputies arrested Terrance Gustaf Book, 28, for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and felon in possession of ammunition after a traffic stop at 3:02 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 740th Avenue and 240th Street in Albert Lea.

Windshield broken out

Deputies received a report at 9:43 p.m. Thursday of a windshield that was broken at 100 First Ave. NE in Clarks Grove.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

A juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 1:05 p.m. Thursday at 1601 W. Front St.

Window broken on door

Police received a report at 2:57 p.m. Thursday of a broken window on the front door at 1102 W. Front St.

1 turns himself in on warrant

Shawn Michael OReilly, 35, turned himself in on a local warrant at 8:38 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Woman arrested for disorderly conduct, obstruction

Police arrested Latesha Janae Jackson, 29, for disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault and obstruction of the legal process at 2:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Fourth Street and South Broadway.