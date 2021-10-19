Theft by fraud and other reports
Published 8:52 am Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Police received a report of theft by fraud at 8:50 a.m. Monday at 323 Winter Ave.
1 cited for disorderly conduct, violation
Deputies cited Blake Joseph Rucker, 30, for disorderly conduct and violation of a harassment restraining order at 7:28 p.m. Monday at 255 Evenson St. in Emmons.
1 turns himself in on warrant
Justis Allen Yost, 23, turned himself in on a local warrant at 10:26 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.
Assault reported
Police received a report at 9:59 a.m. Monday of a real estate agent who was assaulted by a male while showing a house at 1006 Dunham St.
Man arrested after traffic stop
Police arrested Donicio Jeremiah Madrigal, 42, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety, no proof of insurance and obstruction of justice after a traffic stop at 5:46 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Sheridan Street.
Theft reported
Police received a report at 6:32 p.m. Monday of a tire that was reported stolen out of the back of a truck at 825 Jefferson Ave.
Vehicle keyed
A vehicle was reported keyed at 7:15 p.m. Monday at 813 Pillsbury Ave.