Theft by fraud and other reports

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 8:50 a.m. Monday at 323 Winter Ave.

1 cited for disorderly conduct, violation

Deputies cited Blake Joseph Rucker, 30, for disorderly conduct and violation of a harassment restraining order at 7:28 p.m. Monday at 255 Evenson St. in Emmons.

1 turns himself in on warrant

Justis Allen Yost, 23, turned himself in on a local warrant at 10:26 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Assault reported

Police received a report at 9:59 a.m. Monday of a real estate agent who was assaulted by a male while showing a house at 1006 Dunham St.

Man arrested after traffic stop

Police arrested Donicio Jeremiah Madrigal, 42, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety, no proof of insurance and obstruction of justice after a traffic stop at 5:46 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Sheridan Street.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 6:32 p.m. Monday of a tire that was reported stolen out of the back of a truck at 825 Jefferson Ave.

Vehicle keyed

A vehicle was reported keyed at 7:15 p.m. Monday at 813 Pillsbury Ave.