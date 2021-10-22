Tires reported slashed and other reports

Police received a report at 7:22 a.m. Thursday of tires that were slashed on a vehicle at 1009 St. Joseph Ave.

Check reported stolen from mailbox

Police received a report of theft of a check out of a mailbox a 9:35 a.m. Thursday at 929 S. Third Ave.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the drive-thru at 1:54 p.m. Thursday at 2011 E. Main St.

Shoplifter reported

Police received a report of a shoplifter at 4:39 p.m. Thursday at 1550 Blake Ave.