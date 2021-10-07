Van reported stolen and other reports

A 2013 white Chrysler Town & Country van was reported stolen at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday at 111 McArthur Drive.

Vandalism reported at Frank Hall park

Vandalism was reported in the Frank Hall Park bathrooms at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday at 500 Frank Ave.

Wallet stolen

A wallet was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday in the alleyway at 808 Freeborn Ave. An unauthorized charge was reported on a card in the wallet.

School bus stop arm violation reported

A school bus stop arm violation was reported at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday at South Fourth Avenue and Plainview Lane. The incident had reportedly happened at 7:56 a.m.

Juvenile arrested on warrant

Police arrested a juvenile on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Second Street and James Avenue.

2 cited for open container violations

Police cited Jayson Edmund Herold, 20, for open container of alcohol and Colton James Reed, 22, for driver allowing an open container of alcohol at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday at 2344 Hendrickson Road.

2 cited for theft

Police cited Vanessa Rose Rascon, 34, and Dawn Janette Lunn, 49, for theft at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Garage, vehicle broken into

A garage and vehicle were reported broken into at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at 429 Ulstad Ave.

Theft reported

Police received a theft report at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday at 300 E. Second St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Lee Lee, 24, on Ramsey County warrants at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday at 1611 S.E. Broadway.