Vehicles reported broken into and other reports

Published 11:32 am Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By Staff Reports

A purse was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 11:11 a.m. Monday at 404 Fountain St. The incident reportedly happened the week prior. 

Police received a report of a window that was reported broken in a vehicle at 5:07 p.m. Monday at 404 Fountain St. A purse was taken. 

An attempted break-in was reported of a vehicle at 5:07 p.m. at 404 Fountain St.

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Ben Vidal Moreno, 31, on a local warrant at 2:14 p.m. Monday at 1003 Lincoln Ave. 

Deputies arrested Joshua Jacob Bronson, 30, on two local warrants at 7:43 p.m. Monday at 105 North Star Road in Alden. 

 

Theft reported

A theft of a bluetooth speaker was reported at 4:43 p.m. Monday at 800 S. Fourth Ave. 

 

Money stolen from pumpkin stand

Deputies received a report at 9:06 a.m. Monday of about $330 stolen from a pumpkin stand on U.S. Highway 65 in Glenville. 

