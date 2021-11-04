PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 21, 2016

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $86,307.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Laura Klassen, an unmarried woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: June 27, 2016 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A-522564

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Quicken Loans, LLC

Dated: July 01, 2020

Recorded: July 17, 2020 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A543480

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100039033549355935

Lender or Broker: Quicken Loans, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn

Property Address: 217 N 3rd Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007-1618

Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.007.7180

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 50 feet of the North 116 feet of Lot 4 in Block 31 in the 1901 Subdivision of Outlots 3, 4, and 5 and parts of Blocks 17 and 20 of Morin’s Addition to the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, according to the plat of said subdivision in the office of the Register of Deeds with and for Freeborn County, Minnesota, and recorded in Book “4” of Plats at page 145 thereof; being identical with and also described as Lot 9, Block 31 of Morin’s rearrangement of Block 31 of Morin’s 1901 Subdivision as above referred to, the plat of the said rearrangement being recorded in Book 1 of Plats, page 21, in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for the said Freeborn County

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $95,604.04

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 09, 2021 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Law Enforcement Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on June 09, 2022, or the next business day if June 09, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: October 27, 2021

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 045200F01

Albert Lea Tribune:

Oct. 27, Nov. 3, 10, 17, 24 and Dec. 1, 2021

045200F01