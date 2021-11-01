1 arrested for obstructing, assault and other reports

Police arrested Dante Gabino Lopez, 19, on gross misdemeanor obstructing with force and felony fourth-degree assault at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday at 2102 E. Main St.

Warrants served

A warrant was served on Juan Antonio Vazquez Cruz Jr. at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

A warrant was served on Hector Javier Sanchez, 32, at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

1 arrested on probation violation

Deputies arrested Juan Eduardo Rodriguez-Morales, 40, on a reported probation violation at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Fraudulent unemployment claim reported

Deputies received a report at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday that someone fraudulently opened up an unemployment claim in a resident’s name.

2 juveniles cited at high school

Two juveniles were cited for possession of tobacco on school property at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

A juvenile was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday at 201 W. Main St.

Thefts reported

A theft by check was reported at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday at 1721 W. Main St.

A theft of more than $4,000 in items was reported at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday at 1721 W. Main St. The theft occurred Sunday.

Vehicle reportedly runs over person’s foot

Police received a report at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle that had run over someone’s foot and then sped off at 201 N. Broadway.