10th annual Lloyd & Ardis Peterson Cancer Symposium this week

A cancer diagnosis is life-altering for patients, families and caregivers. Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting the 10th annual Lloyd and Ardis Peterson Cancer Symposium from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. This free symposium, which will be conducted virtually, will focus on how diet and humor can affect a patient’s cancer journey.

Speakers will include:

Brenda Elsagher, a certified humor professional and colorectal cancer survivor. She will be the keynote speaker, presenting “Life, Lessons and Laughter.” Elsagher will help participants see that they are surrounded by humor and laughter that can make them healthier and better able to cope with stress, aggravation and challenging moments. She also will discuss the importance of preventive screenings. Participants should prepare to laugh about things they never imagined.

She will be the keynote speaker, presenting “Life, Lessons and Laughter.” Elsagher will help participants see that they are surrounded by humor and laughter that can make them healthier and better able to cope with stress, aggravation and challenging moments. She also will discuss the importance of preventive screenings. Participants should prepare to laugh about things they never imagined. Rose Prissel, a Mayo Clinic Health System dietitian. She will present “Diet and Cancer,” which will discuss how diet and lifestyle can affect the risk of certain cancers. Participants will learn how they can improve their diets to prevent cancer from recurring.

Those interested in attending the cancer symposium should register through the link in the Classes & Events section of the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

When participants register, they will receive an email with a link that will allow them to access the symposium using Zoom. They should check their junk mail if they don’t receive this email.

The cancer symposium is sponsored by the Lloyd and Ardis Peterson Family Foundation.