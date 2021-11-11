11.2.21 BOARD MEETING

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD November 2, 2021 The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Edwin, Forman and Herman Commissioner Herman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented. Motion seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-258 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) 1) Approval of the October 19, 2021 minutes; 2) Approval of Drainage Repairs: CD23. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and there was none. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-259 Approving Local Option Disaster Abatement and Credit for 66883 255th Street, Alden, MN 56009. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-260 Approving Local Option Disaster Abatement and Credit for 722 FOUNTAIN ST. ALBERT LEA, MN. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-261 Renewing the 2022 SCDIU Joint Powers Agreement. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-262 Placing Lindsay Duenow, Mental Health Therapist, on Regular Full Time Employment with Freeborn County. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-263 Placing Jodi Bauman, DHS Office Support Specialist, on Regular Full Time Employment Status with Freeborn County. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-264 Approving Amendments to Resolution 19-237 – Harmony Park Conditional Use Permit. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-265 Approval of Claims General Fund $483,062.09; County Road & Bridge $1,175,828.80; Human Services $161,934.43; Public Health $65,841.91; Capital Improvement $58,903.81; County Ditch $31,981.58; Trust & Agency $42,240.81; Payroll Clearing Fund $25,476.70; Turtle Creek Watershed $49,477.40 FUND TOTALS $2,097,747.55. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 79. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $8,820.57. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 8:45 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair. Attest: Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator.