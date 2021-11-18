18 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County
Published 5:49 pm Friday, November 12, 2021
Freeborn County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to health officials.
The new cases included a variety of ages:
• One person between 0 and 4
• Two people between 5 and 9
• Two people between 10 and 14
• Five people in their 30s
• Two people in their 40s
• Three people in their 50s
• One person in their 60s
• Two people in their 80s
There are currently 131 active cases in the county.
The following cases were reported in other area counties:
• Faribault County: eight new cases
• Mower County: 28 new cases
• Steele County: 43 new cases
• Waseca County: 20 new cases
Statewide, there were 4,849 new cases reported, along with 28 new deaths.