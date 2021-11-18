18 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to health officials.

The new cases included a variety of ages:

• One person between 0 and 4

• Two people between 5 and 9

• Two people between 10 and 14

• Five people in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• One person in their 60s

• Two people in their 80s

There are currently 131 active cases in the county.

The following cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: eight new cases

• Mower County: 28 new cases

• Steele County: 43 new cases

• Waseca County: 20 new cases

Statewide, there were 4,849 new cases reported, along with 28 new deaths.