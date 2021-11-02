$2.4M available in local grants for emerald ash borer management

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages local and tribal governments to apply for grants to help manage and reduce the impacts of emerald ash borer on their community forests. The DNR will be accepting grant applications Jan. 24.

Tribal and local units of government in Minnesota, including cities, counties, regional authorities, joint powers boards, towns and parks and recreation boards in cities of the first class (more than 100,000 residents), are eligible to apply.

Grant-eligible activities include treating and removing ash trees, planting a diversity of trees, conducting public tree inventories, developing EAB management plans, hiring technical assistance, and engaging and educating citizens. Priority will be given to projects that remove and replace ash trees that pose significant public safety concerns or benefit underserved populations or areas of concern for environmental justice.

This grant provides funding to cover the cost of chemically treating ash tree on public or tribal land within 10 miles of a known EAB infestation. According to Schultz, “Treating some ash allows communities to maintain their urban tree canopy and extend the stormwater and shade benefits of priority trees, while working to remove and replace other ash trees.”

With $2.4 million available, applicants can request a maximum of $150,000 (there is no minimum). No match is required for this grant. All work must be done on public or tribal land.

A full list of eligible activities, application materials and a list of frequently asked questions are available online. Completed applications can be submitted to ucf.dnr@state.mn.us by Jan. 24.