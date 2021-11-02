2 reports of gunshots fired and other reports

Man arrested for DWI, other charges

Deputies arrested Gage Travis Gourhan, 27, for third-degree driving while intoxicated with a controlled substance, giving false information, driving after suspension, no insurance and a warrant after a traffic stop at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35 near milepost 12.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday at 23087 State Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

Warrant served

A warrant was served on Kameron William Larsen, 19, at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday of theft by fraud at 1452 W. Main St.

Oven fire reported

A fire was reported in an oven at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at 1110 W. Richway Drive.

Hole cut in tarp on vehicle

A hole was reported cut in a tarp on a vehicle at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday at 10172 820th Ave., Glenville.

Two reports of gunshots fired

Police received a report of gunshots at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of Water Street.

Police also received a report of three or four gunshots just after midnight in the area of Valley and Johnson streets. Police searched both areas and did not find any damage or shell casings in the area.

Police encouraged people to notify police via 911 immediately upon hearing gunshots and to try to provide as much information as possible about location or direction the person may have traveled.

Items stolen from city maintenance shed

Items were reported stolen from a city maintenance shed at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday at 1600 Edgewater Drive.

Xbox stolen

An Xbox was reported stolen at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday at 1603 Bridge Ave.

Items stolen from store

Police received a report at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday of a theft of items at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Vehicle drives into building

Deputies received a report at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that drove into the back of a building at 101 W. Main St. in Geneva. The motorist was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

Vehicle broken into, tools taken

A 2017 Chevy Express van was reported broken into at 8 a.m. Thursday at 2201 E. Main St. Numerous tools valuing more than $1,000 were stolen. A window was broken out to gain access.

2 arrested on warrants

Nyaroun Jordan Manpign, 21, turned herself in on a warrant at 4:32 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Christina Marie Jepson, 33, on a local warrant at 11:18 p.m. Thursday at 310 W. Seventh St.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 9:17 a.m. Thursday that 10 inlet protectors were stolen between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15 near Bridge Avenue and Hammer Road.

A bike was reported stolen at 2:32 p.m. Thursday at 1501 W. Front St.

Damage reported

Police received a report at 9:38 a.m. Thursday of landscaping lights that were reported damaged at 1608 Fountain St. The incident reportedly happened at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Hit-and-run reported

A no-parking sign was reported hit at 9:40 a.m. Thursday at 725 Fountain St.

Illegal dumping reported near donation bins

Police received a report at 12:35 p.m. Thursday of illegal dumping near Disabled American Veterans donation bins in the Walmart parking lot at 1550 Blake Ave.

Unemployment fraud reported

Police received a report at 12:49 p.m. Thursday that someone had attempted to apply for unemployment under an Albert Lea resident’s name.

Window broken out

A window was reported broken at 2:26 p.m. Thursday at 1901 Johnson St. The incident reportedly happened overnight.

Camper egged

Police received a report at 4:32 p.m. Thursday of a camper that had been egged at 1030 S. Newton Ave.

Catalytic converter taken

A catalytic converter was reported taken off of an RV at 3:24 p.m. Thursday at 805 W. Ninth St.