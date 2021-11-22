22 new cases in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Monday in the update from health officials.

The county currently has 124 active cases.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people between 10 and 14

• Six people in their 20s

• Seven people in their 30s

• One person in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• One person in their 70s

• One person in their 90s

• Two people age unknown

No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.

The following new cases were reported in the area:

• Faribault County: 13 new cases

• Mower County: 27 new cases

• Steele County: 22 new cases

• Waseca County: six new cases

Across the state, 4,253 new cases were reported, along with 34 deaths.