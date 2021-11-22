22 new cases in Freeborn County
Published 6:59 pm Monday, November 8, 2021
Freeborn County reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Monday in the update from health officials.
The county currently has 124 active cases.
The new cases included the following:
• Two people between 10 and 14
• Six people in their 20s
• Seven people in their 30s
• One person in their 40s
• Two people in their 50s
• One person in their 70s
• One person in their 90s
• Two people age unknown
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.
The following new cases were reported in the area:
• Faribault County: 13 new cases
• Mower County: 27 new cases
• Steele County: 22 new cases
• Waseca County: six new cases
Across the state, 4,253 new cases were reported, along with 34 deaths.