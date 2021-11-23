23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Freeborn County
Published 3:53 pm Monday, November 29, 2021
Freeborn County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to health officials.
The data was reported as of 4 a.m. Friday.
The new cases included the following:
• One person between 0 and 4
• One person between 5 and 9
• Five people between 10 and 14
• One person between 15 and 19
• Five people in their 20s
• Four people in their 30s
• Three people in their 40s
• One person in their 70s
• Two people in their 80s
The county currently has 142 active cases.
The following new cases were reported:
• Faribault County: 11 new cases
• Mower County: 23 new cases
• Steele County: 34 new cases
• Waseca County: 23 new cases
Across the state, 4,511 new cases were reported, along with 44 new deaths.