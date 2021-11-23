23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to health officials.

The data was reported as of 4 a.m. Friday.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• One person between 5 and 9

• Five people between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• Five people in their 20s

• Four people in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• One person in their 70s

• Two people in their 80s

The county currently has 142 active cases.

The following new cases were reported:

• Faribault County: 11 new cases

• Mower County: 23 new cases

• Steele County: 34 new cases

• Waseca County: 23 new cases

Across the state, 4,511 new cases were reported, along with 44 new deaths.