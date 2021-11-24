PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.

24-PR-21-1530

Estate of BARBARA ANN VERMEDAHL, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(ANCILLARY PROCEEDING)

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 4, 2022, at 2:15pm, a hearing will be held, via zoom at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, November 19, 1992, (*Will”), and for the appointment of Mark A. Martinson, whose address is 608 Diffley Rd., Eagan. MN, 55123 as Ancillary Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with power to administer the assets of the Estate in Minnesota including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate. See notice of remote hearing with instructions.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: NOV. 4, 2021

BY THE COURT

Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Abby Leach Schumaker

Leach Law, PLLC

1206 West Front Street, Unit 5

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0398442

Telephone: (507) 369-5953

FAX: (507) 473-4019

Email:

abby@leachlawalbertlea.com

