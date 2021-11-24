PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Richard D.

Cameron, Decedent

Court File No. 24-PR-21-1620

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 6, 2021, at 11:15 AM via Zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 S. Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, May 27, 2009, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Greg A. Cameron, whose address is 1908 Bimelich Lane, Albert Lea, MN, 56007 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in a Formal Unsupervised Administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: October 29, 2021

(COURT SEAL)

BY THE COURT

Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Eythan G. Frandle

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue SE

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0398362

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

FAX: (507) 363-7863

Email: efrandle@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Nov. 3 and 10, 2021

24-PR-21-1620